Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun said the 28th anniversary of the creation was marked low-key due to the prevailing economic situation in the country.

Oyetola, in a statement he signed on Tuesday in Osogbo, said the state government has every reason to roll out the drums in celebration.

Osun was created on Aug. 27, 1991 out of the old Oyo State by former Military President Ibrahim Babangida.

While paying tributes to the founding fathers of the state for laying a solid foundation for successive governments, the governor said the people had spoken to the world that they are people of unrivalled culture, ingenuity and hard work.

Oyetola said his administration has demonstrated that it was one that could be trusted by the people at home and in the Diaspora.

He said his administration has begun fulfilling the promises made to the people, in spite of the initial distraction in the law court that lasted about eight months.

“We promised to pay full salary to all our workers and pensioners, we have not defaulted.

“We promised to rebuild, remodel and in some cases, carry out total rehabilitation of existing schools, we have not defaulted.

“Our work as a government so far points to one fact: better days ahead,” Oyetola said.

The governor noted that Osun, which had been known for peace since its creation in 1991, won the nation’s Most Peaceful State Award in 2018.

Oyetola said the state is collaborating with other South West states to strengthen security in the region.

He said that very soon, the Western Nigeria Security Network would commence operation to fortify the region.

“We are contributing 20 Armoured Personnel Carriers and other ideas and logistics to further guarantee the security of lives and properties of citizens in our state and region,” Oyetola added.

He said the government’s modest efforts at revamping the state’s health sector earned it a second place in the World Bank’s Save One Million Lives initiative.

Oyetola said his administration is also revamping the agricultural sector and improving infrastructural development in the state to ensure socio-economic development.

While congratulating the people of the state on the anniversary, the governor said the task of building the state is a collective and continuous one.

