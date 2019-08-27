Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has denied allegation that the March 2019 governorship election, which brought him to office, was sponsored by Chika Odionyenma, one of the 77 suspected Nigerian fraudsters recently listed by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Governor’s Special Assistant on New Media, Izuchukwu Akwarandu, on Monday said Chika Odionyenma did not sponsor the election of his principal in Imo State.

Akwarandu, in a statement in Owerri, accused those who were linking Odionyenma’s alleged fraud dealings to the governor as being “mischievous.”

He said the suspect had no case hanging on his neck as at the time the governor appointed him into the committee to oversee his inauguration, adding that Odionyenma’s alleged fraud case was a personal issue and has nothing to do with Governor Ihedioha or the Imo State Government.

He said Ihedioha attended some programmes organised by Odionyenma because the latter was an indigene, and that the programmes were meant to empower the people of Imo State.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

