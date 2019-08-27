Controversial former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has descried leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu as the most powerful southern leader in Nigeria.

According to Fani-Kayode, this was because whenever Kanu issued order to his members they would immediately execute it.

He said the IPOB leader ordered his men to protest in Japan and Nuremberg and they did exactly that.

“He orders his men to protest in Japan and they do. He orders his men to protest in Nuremberg and they do. He orders his men to boycott elections and they do. He orders his men to shut down the east and they do.

“Does anyone still think Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not relevant? He is the most courageous and most powerful southern leader in Nigeria today.

“He says things that other southern leaders think but dare not say. He is a formidable force and a major factor in our politics. If the Federal Government had sense they would not have treated him so badly,” he said on his Facebook wall.

