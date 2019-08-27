It appears the nuisance value of members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) headed by fugitive Nnamdi Kanu will not be limited to Nuremberg Germany as a video has emerged of some of their members in front of the official Tokyo residence of the Nigerian ambassador in Japan.

Their ludicrous aim was to arrest President Muhammadu Buhari and hand him over to the Japanese Police, alleging that he is an impostor. One of them even pressed the door bell and when he got no response, he announced that ‘no one is in’.

In the six-minute video, they revived the banned group’s ludicrous theory that the man we know as Buhari, is a Jibril from Sudan, who is impersonating him.

Although the theory has been trashed as hoax, IPOB members who spoke in the video, repeatedly and clownishly said they have come for ‘Jibril’ and that they needed to take his blood sample and authenticate their theory. According to them, they have a doctor with them who will conduct the DNA test! They have some ‘journalists’ too taking notes in the video.

Watching the six-minute boorish display by the IPOB men in front of the ambassador’s house, only drew derision, rather than laughter. One will wonder why some boorish citizens will choose to ridicule the elected president of Nigeria.

All through the video,the Japanese policemen keeping guard at the ambassador’s house were calm, refusing to be provoked by the eccentricity on show.

The churlish IPOB men also repeatedly called out Femi Adesina, the President’s media adviser, telling him they have kept their vow to show up in Japan. They also claimed that Buhari is not in Japan.

One wonders if IPOB lacks the intelligence that the man they sought to troll is not in Tokyo, but Yokohama, 30 minutes away, to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD). The conference will open tomorrow 28 August.

