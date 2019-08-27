President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a 16-member new Governing Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), with Dr Pius Odubu, former deputy governor of Edo State as Chairman and Bernard Okumagba from Delta as the Managing Director.

Other members of the board are Mr Otobong Ndem, Akwa Ibom, Executive Director Projects, Mr Jones Erue, representative of Delta, Chief Victor Ekhatar, representative of Edo State.

Other members of the board and their states are: Mr Maxwell Okoh from Bayelsa, Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Dr Joy Yimebe Nunieh, Rivers, Nwogu Nwogu, Abia, Mr Theodore Allison, Bayelsa, Mr Victor Antai, Akwa Ibom and Mr Maurice Effiwatt, Cross River.

Mr Olugbenga Elema is the President’s pick to represent Ondo, while Mr Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian will represent Imo. Aisha Murtala Muhammed from Kano will represent Northwest, while Ardo Zubairu from Adamawa, will represent the Northeast. Engr. Badmus Mutalib from Lagos will represent Southwest.’’

In a statement in Abuja, Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said all the appointments were subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

According to Adekunle, the Interim Management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand over to the most senior director in the commission.

Adekunle said the Chairman and members of the newly composed board were by this notice invited to the office SGF on Monday, Sept 2, at 2 p.m. for proper documentation and briefing. He urged them to come along with their updated CVs and valid identification.

