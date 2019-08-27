Doctors in a Beijing hospital said on Tuesday that they successfully conducted a remote robotic surgery on a patient more than 136 km away using 5G wireless technology.

According to China Telecom’s Tianjin branch, the orthopedic surgery was conducted on a 36-year-old female patient in north China’s Tianjin Municipality and lasted about four hours.

The surgery, enabled by a 5G Internet connection, was conducted at Tianjin First Central Hospital and transmitted via a live feed to an expert team at Beijing Jishuitan Hospital.

Meanwhile, an orthopedic expert of the Beijing hospital had already conducted the preoperative planning before a surgery robot operated according to the orders.

The Head of orthopedics at Tianjin First Central Hospital, Jiang Wenxue, said 5G technology guarantees clarity and continuity of transmitted videos and photos, as well as the stability, reliability and safety of the operation.

“With the network, we can perform surgery regardless of the distance, China is adopting the 5G network to meet the public demand in sectors such as transportation, entertainment and health care.

“As of July, Beijing had already constructed more than 7,800 5G base stations,“ Wenxue said.

