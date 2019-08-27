The Lagos State House Assembly has inaugurated a committee to begin probe of the administration of the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode over the purchase of 820 high capacity buses at the cost of N45 billion.
Details later…
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 5:14 pm
The Lagos State House Assembly has inaugurated a committee to begin probe of the administration of the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode over the purchase of 820 high capacity buses at the cost of N45 billion.
Details later…
Join the conversation