As the Big Bother Naija hots up, six housemates, Cindy, Esther, Frodd, Sir Dee, Tacha and Venita are up for eviction from the show.

At least, two of those on the list will be dumped out of the house on Sunday.

Voting has begun and will close on Thursday.

Biggie’s Twist

Earlier, as part of Biggie’s twist, Elozonam and Venita came into the Big Brother Naija House to switch up the spice and yes, they have been doing just that. What interests us is the ‘clique’ have formed since Elozonam saved Venita from drinking out of the cup of eviction.

A Life Line

“I choose to Save Venita.”

Elozonam words surprised Venita and a few Housemates as well. Explaining his action to her, Elozonam said they were new in the House and he thought they needed more time hence his choice. What could Venita say? other than to agree with him. In a way, he spoke and acted like a true friend. This is a plus in their friendship story as their alliance was tested and it survived.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

