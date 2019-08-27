One of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, AIICO Insurance Plc, has announced appointment of a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/C.E.O) in person of Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun.

The announcement was contained in a press release dated 27 August 2019 which was signed by the new Managing Director.

According to the statement, Fajemirokun was appointed on August 27, 2019 to succeed the former Managing Director, Mr. Edwin Igbiti who retired after 27 years of meritorious and dedicated service.

The new Managing Director, while expressing his feeling, said “I am excited to continue the journey of leading our company’s growth, improving our customer experience and adding value to our industry and country.”

He assured the company’s teeming customers and stakeholders of a continued robust and collaborative relationship which, he said, would ultimately result in bold growth for the industry and enable people to live life more confidently even in uncertainty.

The statement also indicated that the appointment has been approved by the National Insurance Commission.

Fajemirokun was, before his new appointment, the company’s Executive Director of Operations. He joined AIICO in 2009 from Capgemini as Assistant General Manager, Business Transformation and Information Technology.

He obtained his first degree in Business Economics from Glasgow Caledonian University, United Kingdom and graduated with distinctions from Strathclyde Business School, University of Strathclyde, where he obtained M.Sc. in Business Information Technology Systems. He also got MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

