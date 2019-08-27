Nigeria’s Federal Government on Tuesday linked the contract which led to a judgement debt of $9.6 billion (N3.5 trillion) by a UK court to the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

The government made the clarifications at a joint briefing in Abuja by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed alongside the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele on Tuesday.

According to Lai Mohammed, the judgment of the UK court could not stand.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the National Intelligence Agency( NIA) and the Inspector-General of Police to probe the criminal conspiracy behind the failed contract.

