Three people were killed on Tuesday as a Dangote truck rammed into a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) at at Majidun area of Ikorodu, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Two employees of Primero and a female passenger were killed in the accident.

All passengers in the bus were said to have sustained varying injuries while the BRT driver was allegedly unconscious and his leg decapitated.

Reports had it that the cement-laden truck had a brake failure and suddenly skidded into the BRT lane crushing an oncoming mass transit bus with registration number LSR228XS.

Primero’s Managing Director, Fola Tinubu confirmed that three people died in the accident.

“A Dangote truck jumped from the regular lane on to the BRT lane and hit our bus head-on. There was nothing our driver could do to prevent the accident.

“Unfortunately, we lost two of our staff and one passenger in the accident. We are working with the authorities to apprehend the truck driver. Right now our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and we are praying for full recovery for the injured,” he said.

According to him, “All our vehicles are fully insured and our passengers are also insured but that will not bring back the dead. I pray God to grant the deceased souls eternal rest and we’ll continue to investigate the accident.”

Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said only one mortality was recorded in the accident.

He said the bus was carrying 40 passengers seated and 20 standing passengers, adding that all the passengers on board suffered injuries.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

