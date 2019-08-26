West Africa led the nominations for the 2019 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) with 38 percent.Nigerian artists David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy were nominated for various awards.

AFRIMA’s call for entry, which opened on May 15, exceeded the 2018 submissions by 148 entries.

Of the 8,157 entries submitted in 2019, Western Africa led the pack with 38 percent of the total entries followed by Southern Africa with 24 percent.

Eastern Africa has 20 percent, Central Africa snagged 20 percent and Northern Africa got 4 percent.

The 13-man International Jury of AFRIMA reviewed the entries from Aug. 7, 2019, to Aug. 14.

They screened, assessed, graded and selected nominees into the 36 different Regional and Continental awarding categories of AFRIMA.

Speaking on the release of the final Nominees’ List, Mr Delani Makhalima, a member of the International Jury of AFRIMA representing Southern Africa, said the entries were impressive.

He said, “as with each year, the musicians never cease to amaze us with their incredible talent. As jurors, we are impressed with the quality of work being produced.

“We are confident that the nominees’ list presented this year is a true reflection of world-class African talent and each year it gets harder and harder to judge and grade the standard.

“All regions on the African continent continue to surprise us by what we see and hear.

“It is encouraging to also see how the music lovers and fans are growing in record numbers to support the music.

“We are enthusiastic to see this wave of appreciation transcend across the border and overseas.

“We would like to encourage more musicians, songwriters, and producers to keep submitting and spreading the word of AFRIMA.

“This is so that we can celebrate together the progress and pinnacles of where African music is reaching”, he added.

The 2019 main awards event scheduled for Nov. 20 to Nov. 23 will span four days, packed with activities which include the Welcome Soiree and Music Business Summit (AMBS).

It will also feature the 6th AFRIMA Music Village, a Guided Tour of the Host City, the exclusive 6th AFRIMA Nominees Party and the 6th AFRIMA Main Awards ceremony.

By Anita Eboigbe/NAN

