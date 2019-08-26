The annual 2019 edition of Black Girls Rock event was hosted by Niecy Nash at NJPAC on August 25, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

The award show, founded by former DJ and model Beverly Bond, that honors and promotes black women in different fields comprising music, entertainment, medicine, entrepreneurship, and visionary aspects.

Celebrities like Ciara, Regina King, Angela Bassett, Lil Mama, Remy Ma, Erykah Badu, Common, Skai Jackson, Brandy, Monica, Issa Rae, and more attended this year’s event.

