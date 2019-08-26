Burna Boy appears to have called it quits with her London babe, fellow singer Stefflon Don, the Nigerian celebrity blog, Instablog9ja claimed today.

The blog, quoting inside sources claimed Stefflon is now so heartbroken that Burnaboy has dumped her and returned to Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle, who he started dating in 2018 and never really left, despite his affair with Stefflon.

Tell tale signs that the musical couple may have officially ended their affair can be glimpsed from the duo’s Instagram official pages. Both have deleted all the photographic references to their romance. Stefflon especially has shrunk items on her page to just 25, as at Monday evening.

Instablog9ja also said it is in possession of a video, where Burna Boy and his new flame, Shyngle were catching fun together in Lagos. Also obtained was their recent FaceTime session where they were reminiscing, the platform said.

“Meanwhile, a heartbroken Stefflon has been dropping hints through her Instagram story, the latest one being the chorus of her smash hit “hurting me.”” The song has already 141m views on You Tube.

However, Burna Boy’s fans are worried about his jumping from Stefflon Don to Shyngle.

_Debukola said: You left stefflondon that hot babe for this farouz bottle 😢😢 Okunrin e ni kure(Men you won’t die well).

Nathnesta also wrote: Burnaboy just went from real madrid to kano pillars. Stefflondon was a real one and always talking about Burnaboy but he hardly acknowledges her. I am just wondering where baby go stay if that princess shyngle get belle becos her waist tiny. Abi she go lay egg?

Kanuchimaemmanuel wrote: How can. You abandon a G wagon and drive Camry 2.2 ?

And Pinklipscream2 agreed with the sentiment: “If this is true then truly “MEN ARE SCUM” 🤦🏾‍♂️ I loved them together Steph and Burna”

Meanwhile , the woman to whom Burna Boy has purportedly switched, Princess Shyngle has ideas of her own and this should get Burna Boy worried.

From posts on her Instagram page, with Manhattan, New York dateline(Burna Boy too by the way is on a tour of North America), she said she is about to upload, `’The baddest and the realest reality show on your screens”, that will talk about The Real Princess Shyngle in “all her failed relationships, celebrity boyfriends, heartbreaks, my battle with depression, the real secret behind my waist, my love life, my family , my career every single thing on camera”.

And she has really begun the uploads on You Tube, with the first episode being teaching girls of the world, the “Best Revenge After He Cheats On You”.

In the note that accompanies the upload, Princess Shyngle reveals the top 5 worst things she ever did to her ex boyfriends after they cheated on her and broke her heart.. enjoy the video and don’t forget to comment below ❤️.

Is she saying something to Burna Boy?

