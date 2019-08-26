L-R: Mrs Olusola Bada, Propietress, Albert Rising Nursery and Primary School, Badagry; Chief MG Godonu, Professor Wole Soyinka and Chief Viavo Mobee at a reception held to commemorate Professor Wole Soyinka’s 85th birthday celebration in Badagry.
Recently, an artist named Femi Coker presented 85 feet long anthology to Professor Wole Soyinka while commemorating his 85th birthday anniversary.
The event took place in Badagry.
Professor Wole Soyinka (middle) with the students of Albert Rising Nursery and Primary School, Badagry
Femi Coker is an Innovator, mixed media artist, and culture advocate. He resides in Badagry.
Professor Wole Soyinka while speaking at the event
Pupils of Albert Rising displaying the world’s longest anthology of Prof Wole Soyinka in Badagry, recently
Artist Femi Coker showing Professor Wole Soyinka the tallest drum, recently
