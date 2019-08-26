An Owerri-based lawyer, Mr Emperor Iwuala, has faulted plans by Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo to build 27 stadiums across the state.

Iwuala carpeted the governor in statement made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

He said the plan to build a stadium in each local government is unproductive and a misplaced priority.

The lawyer advised the governor to rather channel the state’s funds toward upgrading the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

He said that though sports development is good, ideas in enhancing it should be well thought out to avoid misplacement of priorities.

“The governor should analyse well before embarking on such a project; if he thinks it is a priority, he should upgrade the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

“He should equip the stadium and install both floodlights and colourful scoreboards,” he said.

Iwuala urged the governor to build training pitches and renovate the Grasshoppers International Handball Stadium, Owerri.

“ Imo lacks maintenance culture, building such stadiums in all the local government will not be meaningful to the state.

“The priority issues in the state for now should be payment of pensions, salaries and rehabilitation of road for easy movement,” he said.

He also urged the governor to invest on security, healthcare and power supply to boost investment.

Ihedioha recently announced plans to build 27 stadiums in Imo to boost sports.

