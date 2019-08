Gaaga Muzik frontliner – Larry Gaaga, releases a brand new single which he titles “In My Head“. The visual is set to drop by 4pm today.

Gaaga joins forces with dancehall heavyweight singer, Patoranking on this masterpiece. It serves as his third single for the year, it follows the release of his previous outputs, ‘Low‘ featuring Wizkid and ‘Iworiwo‘ featuring 2Baba.

