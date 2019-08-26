In fulfillment of the promise of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to complete the reconstruction of the the Segment 2, Lot 2A (Agboju – Trade Fair) of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway by the end of this year, the Alakija/Navy Town Junction of the road will be delivered within the next 10 days, effective from Monday, 26th, August.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Olujimi Hotonu who disclosed this at the weekend, stated that the contractors handling the project, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) had been mobilized and mandated to complete the construction work on Alakija/Navy Town Junction within 10 days so as to ease the traffic movement in the area.

Honotu, who appealed for understanding by road users along the corridor assured that the construction work would not exceed the 10 days promised.

He explained that the state government had made adequate alternative arrangements for commuters plying the road to ensure a hitch-free journey on both sides of the road.

According to Hotonu, the following alternative arrangements had been provided for commuters to ease their journey to and fro during the period:

A. TRADE FAIR TO MILE 2

( I) Commuters going from Trade Fair /Abule Ado to Mile 2 on the service lane should detour to the left before the flyover at Alakija and use the flyover to continue their journey, while those on the toll-lane should go straight and make use of the flyover.

ii) OLD OJO ROAD / NAVY TOWN/SATELLITE TOWN

Commuters going to old Ojo Road / Navy Town/ Satellite town from Trade Fair on the service lane are advised to turn at Dantata Junction through old Ojo Road to continue their journey.

III. GOING TO FESTAC THIRD GATE

For commuters going to Festac 3rd Gate, on both the Toll and service lanes, please make a detour to the left before the flyover at Alakija and use the corridor between the two flyovers.

B. JOURNEY FROM MILE 2 TO BADAGRY

I. MILE 2 – FESTAC

Commuters going to Festac from Mile 2, on the service lane should turn right at Festac first Gate or Agboju (Second Gate), while those on Toll – Lane should go and turn at the Trade Fair.

II. FESTAC TOWN TO BADAGRY

For those commuting from Festac to Badagry, they are advised that they make use of 1st Gate or Agboju.

III. FESTAC TOWN GOING TO SATELLITE /OLD OJO/ NAVY TOWN.

Finally, road users going to Satellite /Old Ojo Road/ Navy Town should use 1st Gate or Agboju and turn at the Trade Fair.

The Permanent Secretary, however, explained that directional signs had been erected on both sides of the road to assist commuters.

He added that apart from the visible directional signs, LASTMA officials would be on ground throughout the duration of the 10 days that the construction work would last to further assist commuters and ensure free flow of traffic.

The Permanent Secretary appealed to the residents, especially those living on that axis to cooperate with the contractors handling the project.

He assured that the State Government would continue to deliver on its campaign promises and urged road users to obey all traffic diversions put in place to avoid traffic congestion on the road.

