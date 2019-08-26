The Edo Police Command has confirmed the killing of two of its officers attached to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Prof. Sylvanus Okogbenin.

Unidentified gunmen early today abducted Okogbenin at Ramat Park, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state, while returning to Benin.

DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, the command’s Spokesman confirmed the death of the policemen. He had earlier said they were alive.

Two other persons in the convoy, whose identities have yet to be ascertained, were also killed, reported the News Agency of Nigeria.

Nwabuzor said that investigations into the attack have commenced.

Mr Emmanuel Igiechi, Chairman, Senior Staff Association of University Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions of Nigeria, ISTH branch, expressed sadness over the security challenges in the area.

Igiechi said that the abduction was an indication that the movement of members of staff of the hospital was being monitored.

“This tells us how serious the security situation has become. We are indeed in a very difficult and dangerous situation.

“Security agencies should strengthen their presence in Irrua and its environs, as abductions and kidnappings have become rampant in this area,” he said.

