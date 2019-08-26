Gunmen in the early hours of Sunday invaded the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) premises in Calabar with the intention to cart away seized food items meant for delivery to Internally Displaced Persons camp across the country.

The hoodlums, who invaded the premises at about 4 a.m shot sporadically while trying to break into the warehouse inside the premises.

Army personnel and policemen cordoned off the area on Monday.

Although the gunmen could not gain access into the warehouse, they destroyed a bus stationed in front of the warehouse carting away the bags of rice loaded in the vehicle.

They also removed one Air Conditioner at the Customs staff quarters close to the warehouse.

One of the officers said that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The incident happened at around 4 a.m Sunday morning. The guys were heavily armed and they shot sporadically for a long time trying to find their way into the warehouse.

“We had to quickly call on the army and police for reinforcement. As we speak, two suspects have been arrested and the search to arrest more is ongoing.’’

Movement into the Calabar Free Trade Zone where the Headquarters of the Command is located was temporarily restricted.

Spokesman for NCS, Mr Joseph Attah confirmed the incident, adding that the gunmen could not break into the warehouse.

According to him, investigation is ongoing to fish out the hoodlums.

