By Jethro Ibileke

Unidentified gunmen unleashed terror on Monday morning in Benin, Edo State, as they abducted the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Hospital, Dr. Sylvanus Okogbenin.

Two policemen sustained life threatening injuries, amid fears that they they died.

The incident occurred at Ramat Park, in Ikpoba Hill axis of Benin City, the state capital.

The shot policemen were among the three police orderlies attached to the CMD.

Also, two yet-to-be-identified passers-by were said to have been hit on their legs by stray bullets from the gunmen.

Witnesses at the scene of the incident told journalists that the two mobile policemen died on the spot.

The policemen were said to be armed while the third one who was not armed escaped unhurt.

Edo Police Spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.He, however, denied that the police officers died.

Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospital Research Institute and Associated Institutions of Nigeria, Irrua Branch, Emmanuel Igiechi, said the union will protest against insecurity in the area.

He said the abduction showed that staff of the Hospital were being monitored.

“This tells us how serious the security situation has become. It is a very dire situation we are in. The security agencies should strengthen their presence in Irrua and environs,” Igiechi said.

It was gathered that two Assistant Directors of the Hospital were abducted last week and released after payment of ransom.

