Nigerian singer Omawumi has just released the official musical video for her single tagged “For My Baby”. The song is off her new album, In Her Feelings.

The video features cameo appearances from Timi Dakolo, Latasha Ngwube, Waje, Chigul, Shawn Faqua, Toyosi Phillips, and more.

The video was directed by Fome Peters.

