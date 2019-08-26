The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), on Monday, arrested the Executive Director of Kwara State Harmony Holdings, Adebayo Sanni and quizzed Navy Commander J.A Taiwo (rtd), over their alleged involvement in fraudulent acquisition of some landed properties, belonging to the Kwara State Government.

Both men are classmates of the immediate past governor of the state, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

The said landed properties are located in Harmony Reserved Area of Ilorin, the state capital and Galadimawa area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Others who illegally benefited from the illegal sharing of the choice lands include, a political leader in the state, Ishola Balogun-Fulani, Alhaji Isiaka Oniwa, Alhaji Jimoh Oniwa, Mrs Olapeju Fausat Ogunlade among others.

According to the EFCC, Taiwo was found to have been allocated three plots of land in an estate within Harmony Reserved Area, Ilorin and five plots in Galadimawa area of Abuja without paying a dime to the state government, while Sanni was found to have allocated five plots of land in Ilorin and Abuja to himself without following due process.

However, some others involved in the land grabbing have started making payments for their allocations following their interrogation by EFCC operatives, while others have promised to make payments before the week runs out.

Aside land, EFCC’s findings revealed that movable properties belonging to the Kwara State Government were being looted by highly placed individuals in the state.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

