The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari did not influence the ongoing investigation of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The commission, in a statement on Monday said its attention had been drawn to reports by a section of the media, insinuating that the ongoing investigation of the Head of Oyo-Ita by the Commission was instigated by Abba Kyari.

“The Commission wishes to state that there is no truth in these claims, and urges the general public to disregard the reports as the handiwork of mischief makers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, investigation by the EFCC is evidence-based. Most often, they are triggered by petitions or intelligence. In the case of the HoS, Oyo- Ita’s investigation, it was prompted by intelligence received by the Commission,” it said.

The statement said the EFCC is an independent agency created by law to fight corruption without fear or favour and that in the discharge of its mandate, the Commission did not take instructions from extraneous bodies neither would it lend itself to be used to settle scores by anyone.

“The Commission again wishes to appeal to the media to be circumspect in their reportage and not lend themselves to actions that could befuddle the activities of the Commission,” it stated.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

