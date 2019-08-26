Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote is in mournful mood as he lost three relations in quick succession to the cruel hands of death.

He lost his cousin Madugu Dantata, his uncle, Alhaji Murtala Dantata and Alhaji Sa’idu Fanta, a relation.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s condolence message underscored the depth of the bereavement by Africa’s biggest industrialist.

In a statement released by spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari commiserated with Dangote and described the losses, which occurred in rapid succession as irreparable losses that must be accepted as God-ordained.

The message of condolence to Dangote, the Dantata family and the government and people of Kano State was sent through Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Buhari prayed to Allah to grant peace for the departed souls and the bereaved families the strength to bear the losses.

