Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke has called on members of staff of the ministry to work assiduously in the discharge of their duties to the people of the state.

Speaking at her first official working day meeting with the members of staff at Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, the commissioner stated that when everyone discharged their duties in line with the ministry’s mandate, the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would be actualised.

She said the governor’s vision is encapsulated in his T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, which is Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Economy, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, Security and Governance.

She said, ‘I implore everyone to be hard working and committed to duties, it is only when we are committed that we could help the present administration deliver on her electoral promises to the people that is in line with the state government’s agenda which is T.H.E.M.E. i.e. (Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Economy, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, Security and Governance). This will make the ministry attain an enviable height.”

Arobieke, in addition, also sought the support of the royal fathers who were the custodian of culture and traditions, and that of over 3,300 Community Development Associations across the State.

She called for seamless working relationship with the Local Government Councils and Community Media Practitioners as this would make the ministry attain an enviable height.

‘Let’s work together as a team, I believe in team work, so that we could excel and be sure the best will come from our working together,” she stated.

In his own address, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Taiwo Salaam assured the commissioner of the readiness of staff to share the vision of the present administration by achieving a greater Lagos through hard work and commitment to duty.

