In continuation of its war against Yahoo Yahoo Boys and internet scams, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested 33 suspected fraudsters early today at their hideout in Owerri, Imo state.

The suspects were arrested in an early morning crackdown by EFCC operatives from Abuja and Enugu Zonal Offices.

The suspects are Clinton Emere, Obinna Okonkwo, Ogochukwu Ogbonna, Joseph Udom Kousin, Prince Ewunone, Franklin Michael, Tolli Ameiche, Anderson, Berthel, David Franklin, Aboi Etealu, Chinubu Nwosu, Marizu Chidiebere, Dominic Terry Joseph, Christopher Nwosu, Peter Gift Uche and Edinalo Ifeanyichukwu.

Others are Ndubuisi Ikenna, John Frank, Anowe Precious, Joseph Levi Chima, Samuel Oria, Tochi Mmerom, Chimezia Cleansman, Okonkwo Obinna, Uchendu Gift, Nkwodi Nnamdi, Izywa Munachi, Ekone Aniche, Opara Donald, Aniche Tochukwu, Anelka Okon and Ebizien Franklin Udochukwu.

Items recovered from them include laptop computers, mobile phones, 2 Lexus RX350 SUV and a Toyota Solara salon car.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

The EFCC in recent months has escalated the crackdown on online fraudsters, making arrests in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo and many other states.

