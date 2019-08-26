The suspects were arrested in an early morning crackdown by EFCC operatives from Abuja and Enugu Zonal Offices.
The suspects are Clinton Emere, Obinna Okonkwo, Ogochukwu Ogbonna, Joseph Udom Kousin, Prince Ewunone, Franklin Michael, Tolli Ameiche, Anderson, Berthel, David Franklin, Aboi Etealu, Chinubu Nwosu, Marizu Chidiebere, Dominic Terry Joseph, Christopher Nwosu, Peter Gift Uche and Edinalo Ifeanyichukwu.
Others are Ndubuisi Ikenna, John Frank, Anowe Precious, Joseph Levi Chima, Samuel Oria, Tochi Mmerom, Chimezia Cleansman, Okonkwo Obinna, Uchendu Gift, Nkwodi Nnamdi, Izywa Munachi, Ekone Aniche, Opara Donald, Aniche Tochukwu, Anelka Okon and Ebizien Franklin Udochukwu.
Items recovered from them include laptop computers, mobile phones, 2 Lexus RX350 SUV and a Toyota Solara salon car.
The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.
The EFCC in recent months has escalated the crackdown on online fraudsters, making arrests in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo and many other states.
How many laptops person. I hope this is not another Avenue to start harassing anyone with laptop irrespective of what you’re using it for. Because we know most of our securities are untrained. They should go and learn from FBI or else they won’t get the real criminals