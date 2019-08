President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to come in contact with members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra since his arrival in Japan today.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s Media adviser urged Nigerians to ignore all the noise and fabrications in some media about IPOB protest, according to a statement.

“The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has had nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari since he arrived Yokohama, Japan, on Monday.

“Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora are urged to disregard concocted stories, backed with spurious visuals, of any protest or harassment of the President and his team.

“It is the stock-in-trade of hate mongers, who do not realize that the rest of Nigerians have left them far behind.

“President Buhari will make his presence at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) count for Nigeria, and no scare-mongering or sabre-rattling will detract from the outing”, Adesina said.

