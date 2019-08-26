The Buhari Osinbajo Hope Movement (BOHM) has charged the ministers newly inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari to come up with blueprint that would transform the nation’s economy and improve on the well-being of Nigerians.

BOHM, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Seyi Bamigbade, said the president, in picking the new ministers has further displayed his commitment to deliver on his campaign promises.

The group also hailed the president and the All Progressives Congress, APC for the orientation exercise designed to acquaint them with the onerous task of assisting the President in repositioning the economy, ensuring security of lives and property and fighting corruption.

Seyi said, “While the APC-led administration has recorded amazing milestones in these three areas, we align with the position of the President that there is more work to be done to fully unlock the opportunities for the private sector.

“There are challenges to build on the foundations that have been laid in the last four years. To state a few, the APC-led government has an urgent task to lift Nigerians out of poverty, secure lives and property, grow our economy, build infrastructure, bring back castigation to our private and public conducts and mobilize Nigerians through personal examples towards evolving a Nigeria we all can be proud of.

“We, therefore, urge the new ministers to justify the confidence reposed in them by the President and, indeed, all Nigerians, by settling down to work quickly and hit the ground running and consolidate on the progress that has been made in the various sectors.

“We join the President in calling on the newly-inaugurated ministers to ensure teamwork among themselves so as to create concord in the supremacy structure. This is the only way we can achieve cooperation in our policy operation and overall execution of our Next Level manifesto for the country.”

He noted that Buhari’s visionary leadership and statesmanship would translate to improved living standards for the people when concerted efforts are made by the people.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

