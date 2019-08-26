Black Panther which has become a top-grossing superhero film was extremely hilarious, as Africans were so proud of the cultural display that showcased our cultural diversity and its people.

Black Panther 2 is now set to be released, according to the announcement made by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at the D3 Expo.

The release date has been slated for May 6, 2022 as announced by Feige and “Black Panther” writer/director Ryan Coogler, who is returning to write and direct the sequel.

Your favourite stars Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o will be returning to feature in one of the greatest movie of all time.

