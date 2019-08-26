A Kenyan model and socialite, Huddah Monroe has warned Kenyan women from dating Nigerian men. In her Instagram story, the controversial Kenyan with 1.7m followers said Nigerian men are scammers, who will milk women dry and disappear without a trace.

Huddah Monroe, according to mpasho.co.ke also said that these Nigerians take off after impregnating women, hence the reason why there are so many single mothers in Kenya.

Read some of the awful things she said about Nigerians @ her https://www.instagram.com/huddahthebosschick/:

When P.M.NEWS visited Monroe’s https://www.instagram.com/huddahthebosschick/ , some of the posts have disappeared, but she left one advisory: “Just stop scamming your own people’

