Contrary to reports making the rounds on social media claiming that former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode is planning to leak certain documents on his political benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others in an attempt to fight back, a credible source close to the former Lagos helmsman has totally dismissed such insinuation.

The source said that the report, published by an online platform, National Daily (nationaldailyng), was a figment of the imagination of the writer as there was no truth in it, as Ambode is out of the country and at no time had any meeting with anybody on any discussion whatsoever.

“The said story is full of falsehood and mischief and a figment of the imagination of the writer with the sole aim of causing disaffection within the Lagos polity.

“Ambode is forever proud of the opportunity he was given to contribute to the development of Lagos State as governor and will never bite the fingers that fed him,” the source said.

The source also debunked the claim made by the author of the story that Ambode had a fore knowledge of the visit of officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to his homes last Tuesday, insisting that a man who served the state diligently and credibly has nothing to hide or fear.

The source said: “Ambode has moved on and should be left alone to enjoy his retirement in peace.”

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

