Team Nigeria thrashed Algeria 3-0 in the Badminton mixed event at Salle Ain Chock, Casablanca to win gold medal on Sunday.

African number one Dorcas Adesokan set the tone for Nigeria, beating Halla Bouksani 21-13, 21-14 to clinch the gold medal.

The duo of Enejoh Abah and Peace Orji came back from a set down to beat Algeria’s Kocella Mamaeri and Linda Maziri 2-1 in the Mixed Doubles.

In another event, Nigeria also defeated Mali 21-20 to win gold medal in 3*3 women basketball, before winning bronze medal in the male category.

In weightlifting, Kalu King was the hero, as he won gold medal in the 55kg men category, before winning a silver our and medal in other categories.

In the women’s category, Augustina Nkem lifted a total of 161, as he matched on to win 3 silver medals for Nigeria in the 49kg.

Stella Peter also won three silver medals for Nigeria in the 45kg women weightlifting category to wrap up the eventful day for the team Nigeria.

