Several videos have emerged of Valentine Obinna Iro, one of the two lead suspects on the FBI list of 80 indicted Nigerians. In one he is shown dancing obscenely on a carpet of US dollars, with a girlfriend, as friends spray and rain dollar notes on him.

The second video captures some moments during his wedding two years ago.

The date of the two videos was not mentioned.

The Twitter account @KingArthur9ja which made the dollar spraying event available, gave it the caption: ‘No 1 on the FBI list’.

Also trending was another video of his wedding in California in 2017.

Valentine Obinna Iro, who is 31 years-old, was named along with Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe, 38, as the lead suspects in the 3-year FBI investigation of romance scams, Business e-mail compromise(BEC), wire fraud and money laundering.

At the end of the investigation, about 80 Nigerians were indicted, with some of the accomplices still in Nigeria.

Iro and Igbokwe’s role was to ensure that once a victim deposited funds into a bank account or a money services account, the duo allegedly coordinated with others to further launder the funds.

“To do this, Iro and Igbokwe coordinated the transfer of a victim’s funds from a fraudulent bank account they controlled to US bank accounts belonging to illicit money exchangers.

“Those money exchangers, in turn, used a Nigerian banking application to transfer other funds in naira (₦), the currency of Nigeria, from Nigerian bank accounts they controlled to the Nigerian bank accounts specified by Iro and Igbokwe,” the FBI statement said.

The authorities said this strategy was used to transfer millions of dollars to Nigerian co-conspirators without directly transferring funds overseas.

The United States attorney, Nick Hanna, said about the crime last week Thursday : “This case is part of our ongoing efforts to protect Americans from fraudulent online schemes and to bring to justice those who prey upon American citizens and businesses.

“Today, we have taken a major step to disrupt criminal networks that use BEC schemes, romance scams and other frauds to fleece victims. This indictment sends a message that we will identify perpetrators – no matter where they reside – and we will cut off the flow of ill-gotten gains.”

