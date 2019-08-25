William Maher, an American comedian, political commentator, and television host says he is glad that billionaire, David Koch is dead.

Koch died on Friday at 79.

The billionaire businessman, who built a conservative political empire with his brother Charles, died “after many years of fighting various illnesses,” according to Koch Industries.

During Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,”the late night host rejoiced Koch’s death, saying “(Expletive) him… I’m glad he’s dead.”

US Today reports that the biting words came after several jokes about the businessman, who is known for the empire he and his brother funded aimed at promoting conservative policies.

“He was 79, but his family says they wish it could be longer but at least he lived long enough to see the Amazon catch fire,” Maher joked.

“Condolences poured in from all the politicians he owned, and mourners are being asked in lieu of flowers, to just leave their car engine running.”

“As for his remains, he has asked to be cremated and have his ashes blown into a child’s lungs,” he said.

Maher added that he “knows these seem like harsh words and harsh jokes” and that he’s sure he’ll “be condemned for them on Fox News,” but that didn’t stop the late night host from doubling down on Koch.

“He and his brother have done more than anybody to fund climate science deniers for decades, so (expletive) him, the Amazon is burning up, I’m glad he’s dead and I hope the end was painful,” he concluded.

