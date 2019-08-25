Russia has confirmed firing two missiles — a liquid-fuelled intercontinental Sineva and a new solid-fuel Bulava – from submarines in the Arctic Ocean and the Barents Sea.

The missiles hit targets in the northern Arkhangelsk region and the Far East Kamchatka Peninsula.

The August 24 tests, shown in video released by Russia’s Defence Ministry, come in the wake of a ground-launched cruise missile test by the United States.

Russia said the U.S. test violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) that Washington withdrew from. The United States says Russia has failed to comply with that treaty.

(Watch the video as released by US funded Radio Liberty:



Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

