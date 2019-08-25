Newcastle United shocked Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in London to secure their first points of the season, thanks to the 27th minute strike by Joelinton.

It was also his maiden Premier League goal.

The club-record signing’s winner also gives Steve Bruce a first victory as head coach as Spurs suffered defeat in 2019/20 for the first time.

The hosts had almost 80 per cent possession but it was Newcastle who went ahead. Christian Atsu, a substitute for the injured Allan Saint-Maximin, set up Joelinton to strike past Hugo Lloris.



Spurs had Son Heung-min returning from suspension but the South Korean was unable to steer a volley past Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

It was a day everything went wrong for the London team. Lucas Moura and Harry Kane both missed late chances as Newcastle held on for a 22nd Premier League victory over their joint-favourite opponents, becoming the second away team to win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Next, Spurs will meet Arsenal at the Emirates while Newcastle will host Watford on 31 August.

