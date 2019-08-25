Sudanese Police on Sunday announced that 17 people were killed in clashes between two tribes in Port Sudan in Eastern Sudan.

According to Sudanese Police’s Press Office, 17 people have been killed in the events in Port Sudan, while some were injured.

“Reinforcements from the police and central reserve police have been sent to the city to separate between Bani Amer and Al-Nuba tribes, ‘’ it said.

The statement noted that the forces sent to the city include five officers and 85 soldiers, pointing out that the total number of the forces on ground had reached 300 soldiers and 30 vehicles.

Earlier, Sudan’s Sovereign Council sent a delegation to Port Sudan to contain a deadly conflict that erupted in the area between the two tribes.

On Aug. 22, violent clashes erupted between members of Bani Amer and Al-Nuba tribes in Port Sudan, where firearms and white weapons were used by the two sides.

The events of Port Sudan were considered an extension of similar previous confrontations that took place at a number of cities in Eastern Sudan, including Gadarif, Khashmal-Qirba and Kassala, between the same groups.

