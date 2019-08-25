Big Brother Naija housemates, Ekpata Gedoni and Jackye Madu have been evicted from the ongoing Pepper Dem edition.

They were evicted on Sunday, after scoring the lowest votes. Jackye scored 3.38% and Gedoni 3.98%. The survivors were Mercy who polled 25.55%, Mike 20.60%, Frodd 19.20%, Seyi 15.69% and Diane 11.60%.

Gedoni:

The 31-year-old from Cross River who maintained a cool personality in the house became more popular following his romance with Housemate and London Metropolitan Policewoman, Khafi Kareem.

Aside from his rift with Mercy after a Saturday night party some weeks ago, Gedoni was one of the housemates who didn’t bring much drama to the table, but will definitely be remembered for the love triangle he struck in the house with Venita and Khafi.

Jackye Madu:

The 23-year-old who hails from Anambra was one of the peacemakers in the house. She became the twelfth Housemate to take an exit from the Pepper Dem race.

She bonded well with Mike and revealed she couldn’t play the love tactics because of her relationship outside the house.

“Mike is my guy,” she said when asked who she’ll miss in the House the most. To her, Mike was a big brother and a true friend who always put her in check in the game

According to her, her hardest part in the House was staying in the same space with some of the Housemates with negative energy in the House.

When asked if she showed herself enough, she revealed to Ebuka that she was herself in the game and only took her time to know the Housemates first before loosening up.

Also, she did not fail to tell us that she’ll be taking her Artificial Intelligence (AI) project further after the Big Brother game.

To seal her final words on the Stage, she confessed that she’s rooting for Mercy to be crowned the winner of the Pepper Dem Season, as she would want a female to win the show.

