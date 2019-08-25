Big Brother Naija housemate, Ekpata Gedoni has been evicted from the ongoing pepper dem edition on Sunday.

The 31-year-old from Cross River who maintained a cool personality in the house became more popular following his romance with Housemate and London Metropolitan Policewoman, Khafi Kareem.

Aside from his rift with Mercy after a Saturday night party some weeks ago, Gedoni was one of the housemates who didn’t bring much drama to the table, but will definitely be remembered for the love triangle he struck in the house with Venita and Khafi.

