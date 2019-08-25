The All Progressives Congress (APC) has punctured the story by re-captured kidnap kingpin Alhaji Hamisu Balla, a.k.a Wadume, that the party gave him N13m for the Presidential election.

Wadume, among other claims said he got N6 million from the governor of his state of Taraba.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu debunked Wadume’s claim.

Onilu said the party has no budget for political thugs, stressing that it would be better for the suspect to name who gave him the money.

“It is expected that the alleged kidnapper, having come face to face with justice, would throw whatever he could lay his hands on into the fray. In any case, our party did not have budget for thugs.

“Unlike the period when the ruling party dipped hands into the public treasury to fund political campaigns and elections, APC had to rely on its own resources.

“Even if we had all the money, we would never allocate money for kidnappers and murderers. That era ended with PDP.

“Perhaps, he can name whoever gave him money. Definitely, it was not APC. From his purported confession, he claimed to be a PDP member before he went on to contest under another party.”

