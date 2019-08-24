Sacked chairman of the Ogun state All Progressives Congress, Chief Derin Adebiyi has cast a curse on the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

In an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday, an overly angry Adebiyi, whose officials have just been pushed out of the secretariat by the caretaker committee, transferred his aggression on Oshiomhole. He did not wish Oshiomhole well at all.

“Oshiomhole is backing this illegal caretaker committee; he has caused serious damages to the party at the national level. Mark my word, Oshiomhole will leave his position with ignominy,” he said.

Derin accused Oshiomhole of backing the “illegal caretaker committee” in Ogun and also causing crisis in the party as a whole.

Adebiyi said the takeover of the secretariat by the Yemi Sanusi-led caretaker committee was “a forceful invasion and illegal occupation by loyalists of Gov. Dapo Abiodun”.

He accused the committee members of storming the party secretariat in a “warlike manner”, accompanied by fierce looking security operatives.

“It is a forceful invasion by the loyalists of Ogun governor. They illegally occupied our secretariat.

“They stormed the offices, drove away our staff and locked the place up. The action is condemnable,” Adebiyi said.

He explained that the matter of the dissolution of his exco was currently before an Abuja High Court, wondering why the caretaker committee could not wait for the outcome of the case.

Adebiyi, who insisted that his exco was a product of a state congress held on May 2018, declared he and his members would explore all legal means to reclaim the party secretariat.

“We are products of the Congress on May 19, 2018. We are not engaging them like touts, the next court hearing is in October.

“They should have waited. We paid the rent of the secretariat. The caretaker committee has been conducting their businesses in Osoba’s house.

“We are no novice, we have refused to take laws into our hand,. but we will explore all legal means to reclaim the party secretariat,” Adebiyi declared.

