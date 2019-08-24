Wizkid, who has been away from Twitter since 3 January, resurfaced today with double tweets, creating so much buzz and excitement among his fans.

In one he says: “Elo Elo!! How tings tings”

In the second tweet, he says “Happy Ist of March”. His two tweets were on fire immediately he dropped them, attracting collectively over 8000 retweets in less than one hour.

In Nigeria #Starboy and Ist of March, surged on the trending meter.

Here are the reactions of some of his excited fans:

Wizkid Twitter is back! St🌟RboY!! — I-F-E™ (@IFEontheMIC) August 24, 2019

My man is back. Someone hold me 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XUx1mlgZrk — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) August 24, 2019

Wizkid once said “morning is anytime I wake up”. Now he says “March is anytime I come back”. I can’t help but Stan harder. My king!!! — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) August 24, 2019

The lion 🦁 is back every frog 🐸 must disappear 😍 — Tessy Hyzeek (@TessyHyzeek) August 24, 2019

Everybody come ooo.. starboy is back!!!🏆👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/Gg32gQWe9L — HB Perry🌟 (@ham_blessed) August 24, 2019

Last week, Wizkid deleted all his photos and videos on his Instagram, igniting speculations that he was up to something. His appearance on Twitter may further add to the speculation.

