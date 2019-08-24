50 Cent still has some beef to settle with talk show host Wendy Williams, after claiming he blocked her from attending his Tycoon Pool Party in New York.

In one of his latest posts on Instagram, the rapper escalated the feud and called Wendy ‘ugly’ a ‘monster’ and a ‘motherf**cker’

50 Cent used the photograph of comedian Tiffany Haddish, smiling into the camera, with Wendy behind her, to hit the 55 year-old woman.

Tiffany originally shared the photo on her IG page with the caption: “Having fun talking life with @wendyshow it’s always nice to share Knowledge and Good energy.”

In a bizarre turn, 50 Cent republished the photo and wrote a Satanic caption of his own: “👀Tiffany wait, there’s a monster on your shoulder don’t move. What ever you do don’t look to your left. LOL 🤨Ugly motherf**ker”

Hollywoodlife.com asked 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson III about his problem with Wendy and why he goes after her.

“I don’t like her. You know why? She said things about me consistently over the years and it was at points that I was not necessarily in control of the things that she was talking about and you’ll find it’s really not…” he said.

“When you’re sensitive to certain things that people are really not just using it for their personal content and gain. But now that she’s successful, I can say things about her. If she wasn’t as successful, I wouldn’t even be talking about her. It would be me bullying a woman,” he added.

Wendy will probably respond to 50 Cent attacks when she resumes her daily syndicated talk show on Sept. 16, Hollywoodlife.com reported. Will someone broker a truce?

Also read: Wendy Williams has a bigger problem than 50 Cent

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

