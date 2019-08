5 Scams Your Car Mechanic Doesn’t Want You to Know, DIY and car repair with Scotty Kilmer. Car repair scams. Mechanic scams. Car scams revealed. Things your mechanic won’t tell you.

Things mechanics don’t want you to know. How not to get scammed. How mechanics and dealerships rip you off when working on your car. Why going to the dealership to get your car fixed can be a rip-off. DIY car repair with Scotty Kilmer, an auto mechanic for the last 51 years.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp