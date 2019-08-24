US President Donald Trump said he was joking when he raised eyebrows on Wednesday by referring to himself as “the chosen one” to confront China on trade.

Trump clarified himself on Friday as he was departing the White House for his trip to the G7 summit in Biarritz France.

When a reporter asked Trump what he meant by referring to himself as the “chosen one,” the president looked annoyed.

“You know exactly when I meant,” Trump said.“It was sarcasm. It was joking. We were all smiling. And a question like that is just fake news,” he added.

During his remarks on the south lawn of the White House on Wednesday, Trump claimed he is “the chosen one” to confront China on trade, a title often used to refer to religious figures in Christianity and Judaism.

In an elaboration of his position via some tweets, he said`; “When I looked up to the sky and jokingly said ‘I am the chosen one,’ at a press conference two days ago, referring to taking on Trade with China, little did I realize that the media would claim that I had a ‘Messiah complex,’” Trump tweeted. “They knew I was kidding, being sarcastic, and just having fun.

“I was smiling as I looked up and around,” he continued. “The MANY reporters with me were smiling also. They knew the TRUTH…And yet when I saw the reporting, CNN, MSNBC and other Fake News outlets covered it as serious news & me thinking of myself as the Messiah. No more trust!”

Trump’s questionable rhetoric prompted his critics to demand action from within Trump’s own administration, calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

During his half-hour rant on Wednesday, Trump also managed to insult the Danish prime minister, by calling her nasty, insisted he wasn’t racist and warned American Jews not to vote for a Democrat at next year’s presidential election.

Like his statement as the chosen one, Trump has also swallowed her comment on the Danish Prime Minister. He now said she is a ‘wonderful woman’.

