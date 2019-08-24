Chelsea got their first three points in the English Premier League, beating Norwich 3-2, thanks to Tammy Abraham who recorded a brace in the match at Carrow Road.

Tammy Abraham had scored Chelsea’s first goal in the 3rd minute. But three minutes after, the lead was cancelled by Todd Cantwell for Norwich. Mason Hunt put Chelsea ahead again in the 17th minute. But 14 minutes after Teemu Pukki equalised for Norwich.

It was Abraham that finally settled matters in the 68th minute, to give Frank Lampard boys their first three points in the League. The forward may just have redeemed himself with Chelsea fans having caused some heartbreak in missing a penalty in Istanbul, during the UEFA Super Cup with Liverpool.

More to follow

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

