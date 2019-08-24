Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has again cautioned Nigerians not to believe everything they read on the social media but rather take such online publications “with a pinch of salt.”

Soyinka gave the warning on Saturday in Badagry at the unveiling of an art gallery in commemoration of his 85th birthday.

“Be very, very careful what you believe even when you read such materials in social media or sometimes in newspapers because in this country, we have a most fertile multiplier effect.

“When somebody hears something, he puts it on the Internet, it spreads and industry begins as people start commenting on things which never existed.

“Positive, negative or neutral, it doesn’t matter; what matters is that somebody’s identity has been stolen and some contemptible cowards are responsible for stealing that individual’s identity.

“Putting words in his or her mouth and thereby generating totally non-existent irrelevant contestations.

“So, when you read things on social media, take it with a pinch of salt, decide whether it makes sense because the person who posted it might have a private agenda,” Soyinka said.

The Nobel Laureate said that the social media was supposed to be an “empowering media” which was being abused by some people.

“Sometimes on social media, you’ll even see trending quotes supposedly from me, with my name, my photograph, with statements which represents what those people want to say but lacked the courage to say it,” he said.

He advised people to read books when in doubt in order to question the authenticity of what they see on social media.

“Never turn your back on an opportunity or chance to reading a work or product of somebody’s mind; that way you enter the minds of others, you dispute with them, examine ideas, expand your horizons and make the entire universe a better place,” Soyinka said.

The Nobel Laureate condemned the recent lockout at the venue of a public symposium by the police in Lagos.

“It is important to send strong message to this government and to the security services to stop trying to muzzle people when they come together to exchange ideas.

“You’re reducing them as human beings and you’re also reducing yourselves as human beings, because it means you’re afraid to listen,” said the Nobel Laureate.

According to Soyinka, “one of the beauties of existence is the ability to express concern which we cannot compromise.”

He noted that “creativity takes place in an atmosphere of absolute freedom,” adding that “the reduction of the rights of expression of any one of us is an infringement and assault on the rights of all of us”.

Soyinka thanked Femi Coker Art Gallery in Badagry for organising the event “which honoured my birthday and in fact my existence”.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

