In the days where material things and flamboyant lifestyles have become criteria to consider or accept a love proposal, Pastor Mike Bamiloye has sent a message to some ladies.

The CEO of Mount Zion Film said some ladies fell cheaply into wrong relationships because of some free foods from suitors.

The message is believed to be meant for correction, to ensure ladies focus on important virtues before accepting any relationship.

Mike Bamiloye message on Instagram reads: “Some sisters never worth more than the Stone Cold Ice Cream or Fried chicken from Mr. Biggs and the Chicken and Chips of MacDonalds, and they fell cheaply into the hands of a boy who has no standing future.”

