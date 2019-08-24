By Okafor Ofiebor

The Rivers State Police Command has issued three weeks ultimatum to all operators of hotels and luxury apartments in Port Harcourt, Rivers to install Close Circuit Television Cameras, CCTVs or risked closure.

This is sequel to killings of two women in hotels in Port Harcourt by unknown persons.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Nnamdi Omoni said the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, had warned after a meeting with the hotels and hospitality business owners in State that the there was the urgent need to curb the recent wave of serial killings using the hotels to hide to perpetrate crime in the state.

He said “I can assure you that this incessant killing in hotels will be a thing of the past, we have put measures in place to ensure that we don’t record such incidents in the command again.

“Yesterday, the CP invited hotels owners to a meeting where he sounded it loud and clear that they should install CCTVs in all their hotels in strategic places.

‘’Now what that means is that if that is done, we would be able to monitor all inflows and outflows of persons in and out of the premises, so if that is being put in place, it will go a long way in assisting us in our investigation,” he said.

The CP went further to constitute a Seven-man Panel and Task-force that will enforce his clear directive.

“The Hoteliers have been given three weeks within which to install these cameras in their hotels, otherwise if the enforcement team goes around and sees that a hotel has not complied or there’s no compliance, that hotel will be

sealed,” he added.

The killing of Jennifer Nwokocha in a hotel on Woji road, GRA, Port Harcourt recently, followed the same pattern in the killing of the late Precious Ewuru in a D/Line Hotel about three weeks ago.

